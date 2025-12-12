CDC's Controversial Shift: Vaccine-Autism Myth Revisited

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stirred significant controversy by altering its official stance on the relationship between vaccines and autism.

For years, the CDC staunchly maintained that no scientific evidence supported a link between vaccines and autism. However, their recent update casts doubt on this assertion.

This change, inspired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has revived concerns rooted in a discredited 1998 study. Critics argue the CDC is compromising scientific integrity and risking public health by promoting misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)