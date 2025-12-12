Left Menu

CDC's Controversial Shift: Vaccine-Autism Myth Revisited

The CDC's revised guidance suggesting a potential link between vaccines and autism has sparked controversy. Critics argue this change undermines scientific consensus and promotes misinformation. Health Secretary RFK Jr influenced this contentious update, echoing claims from a discredited 1998 study, further fueling public doubt about vaccines’ safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:11 IST
CDC's Controversial Shift: Vaccine-Autism Myth Revisited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stirred significant controversy by altering its official stance on the relationship between vaccines and autism.

For years, the CDC staunchly maintained that no scientific evidence supported a link between vaccines and autism. However, their recent update casts doubt on this assertion.

This change, inspired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has revived concerns rooted in a discredited 1998 study. Critics argue the CDC is compromising scientific integrity and risking public health by promoting misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025