Ukraine's Potential EU Membership Amid Peace Talks

Ukraine is being considered for European Union membership by January 1, 2027, as part of a peace proposal in U.S.-mediated negotiations aimed at resolving the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict. This information comes from a report by the Financial Times.

The discussions involve U.S. and Ukrainian officials, with additional backing from Brussels, highlighting a significant step towards potentially ending years of hostilities in the region.

The Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the document, suggests that this move could pave the way for Ukraine's EU integration and stability, marking a crucial milestone in geopolitical diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)