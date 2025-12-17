Strengthening Ties: India and Israel Forge Strategic Partnership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss enhancing cooperation in technology, economy, and security. The talks aimed to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership between India and Israel. Preparations are underway for Netanyahu's proposed visit to India.
- Country:
- Israel
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on bolstering collaboration in the arenas of technology, economy, and security. Both leaders expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between India and Israel would thrive further.
During his two-day visit to Israel, Jaishankar also conferred with President Isaac Herzog, Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, showcasing the importance of reinforcing ties across various sectors.
The visit comes in the backdrop of Netanyahu's upcoming trip to India, hinting at an evolving partnership. The dialogue follows Netanyahu's telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the countries' commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Israel
- Strategic Partnership
- Technology
- Economy
- Security
- Cooperation
- Jaishankar
- Netanyahu
- Visit
ALSO READ
India-Oman Trade Ties: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
Joshua Rudd: Nominated to Lead U.S. Cyber Security
Trump Expands Travel Ban Amid National Security Concerns
Path to Prosperity: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for a Trillion-Dollar UP Economy
High Court Calls for Urgent Review of Zeeshan Siddique's Security Cover Amid Extortion Threats