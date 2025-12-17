Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Israel Forge Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss enhancing cooperation in technology, economy, and security. The talks aimed to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership between India and Israel. Preparations are underway for Netanyahu's proposed visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:44 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Israel Forge Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on bolstering collaboration in the arenas of technology, economy, and security. Both leaders expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between India and Israel would thrive further.

During his two-day visit to Israel, Jaishankar also conferred with President Isaac Herzog, Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, showcasing the importance of reinforcing ties across various sectors.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Netanyahu's upcoming trip to India, hinting at an evolving partnership. The dialogue follows Netanyahu's telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the countries' commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations.

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025