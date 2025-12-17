Strengthening Ties: India and Israel Forge Strategic Partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in significant discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, focusing on bolstering collaboration in the arenas of technology, economy, and security. Both leaders expressed confidence that the strategic partnership between India and Israel would thrive further.

During his two-day visit to Israel, Jaishankar also conferred with President Isaac Herzog, Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, showcasing the importance of reinforcing ties across various sectors.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Netanyahu's upcoming trip to India, hinting at an evolving partnership. The dialogue follows Netanyahu's telephonic conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the countries' commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations.