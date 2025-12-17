Left Menu

Mystery Arson Strikes Sidhrawali Village: Two Cars Ablaze

In Sidhrawali village, two cars parked outside a residence were torched by a masked perpetrator. CCTV footage captured the incident, implicating a local man with an old feud with the victim's family. An investigation is ongoing, with police scrutinizing the footage for suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 08:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of arson, two vehicles parked outside a home in Sidhrawali village were set on fire by an unidentified masked man, according to police reports.

The act, which took place early Tuesday morning, was caught on a CCTV camera at the residence of car owner, Raman Yadav. Local authorities have registered an FIR following Yadav's allegation that the attack could involve Shubhash and his sister Babli, who he claims have a longstanding vendetta against his family.

The blaze, ignited deliberately at approximately 2.07 am, consumed a Mahindra Thar first, spreading to a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. Despite the fire brigade's efforts upon arrival, both cars were reduced to ashes, and the flames also partially damaged the nearby house. An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

