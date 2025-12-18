Left Menu

Uncovering the Counterfeit Cosmetic and Medicine Racket in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested Pramod Kumar Gupta as the alleged mastermind behind a counterfeit cosmetic and medicine racket. Gupta operated an illegal unit producing fake Betnovate-C ointment and cosmetic products such as Fair and Lovely. The operation posed significant public health risks, prompting ongoing investigations.

The Delhi Police have apprehended Pramod Kumar Gupta, the alleged mastermind of a sophisticated counterfeit drug and cosmetic operation, officials announced Thursday. Gupta, 67, was arrested at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on December 16, following the earlier arrests of accomplices Shree Ram and Gaurav Bhagat, stated DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

Authorities uncovered that Gupta ran an unauthorized manufacturing unit which produced counterfeit Betnovate-C ointment and cosmetics like Fair and Lovely. A police raid on a rented farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Bijwasan village seized large quantities of raw materials, machinery, and fake products, including 800 boxes each of counterfeit Fair and Lovely and Veet creams. A Hindustan Unilever Limited representative confirmed the products were fraudulent.

This illicit operation significantly endangered public health, as underscored by the DCP. Gupta allegedly destroyed evidence on the verge of his associate's arrest. A previous brush with the law in 2006, under the Copyright Act, adds to Gupta's record. Ongoing investigations aim to trace the supply chain and raw material sources.

