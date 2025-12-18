India Strengthens Healthcare Ties with Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Commitments

India has solidified its commitment to aiding Afghanistan's health sector, emphasizing humanitarian priorities, during discussions between Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali. This meeting reviewed and planned advancements in healthcare infrastructure, medical supplies, and educational collaboration between the nations.

Under the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has consistently prioritized the welfare and capacity building of Afghan healthcare services. Recent efforts include the construction of key clinics and hospitals throughout Afghanistan, while future undertakings are being actively discussed. India has also delivered an impressive 327 tonnes of medicines and vaccines in recent years, with more aid in transit.

Further agreements were reached concerning the dispatch of medical teams to Afghanistan and additional training for Afghan doctors, demonstrating India's unwavering assistance. The ongoing issuance of medical visas and broader humanitarian relief efforts reaffirm India's dedication to fostering strong, supportive, and health-focused relations with Afghanistan.

