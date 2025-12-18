Left Menu

India Strengthens Healthcare Ties with Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Commitments

India reaffirms support for Afghanistan's health sector through infrastructure projects, medical supplies, and capacity building. Union Health Minister J P Nadda discusses collaboration plans with Afghanistan's health officials, highlighting ongoing and upcoming initiatives. The meeting underscores India's dedication to Afghan welfare and strengthens bilateral humanitarian ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:59 IST
India Strengthens Healthcare Ties with Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Commitments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has solidified its commitment to aiding Afghanistan's health sector, emphasizing humanitarian priorities, during discussions between Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali. This meeting reviewed and planned advancements in healthcare infrastructure, medical supplies, and educational collaboration between the nations.

Under the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has consistently prioritized the welfare and capacity building of Afghan healthcare services. Recent efforts include the construction of key clinics and hospitals throughout Afghanistan, while future undertakings are being actively discussed. India has also delivered an impressive 327 tonnes of medicines and vaccines in recent years, with more aid in transit.

Further agreements were reached concerning the dispatch of medical teams to Afghanistan and additional training for Afghan doctors, demonstrating India's unwavering assistance. The ongoing issuance of medical visas and broader humanitarian relief efforts reaffirm India's dedication to fostering strong, supportive, and health-focused relations with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025