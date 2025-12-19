Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd Nominated as NSA Director Amid Global Cybersecurity Challenges
President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, currently the deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, to serve as director of the National Security Agency and head of U.S. Cyber Command. This dual role highlights Rudd's expertise in cyberwarfare and signals intelligence amidst rising global threats.
U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd as the new director of the National Security Agency and head of the U.S. Cyber Command. The Pentagon announced the nomination, noting Rudd's experience as the deputy commander of the Indo-Pacific Command.
Rudd, a former Special Forces officer from South Carolina, is set to be elevated to the rank of general. The NSA and Cyber Command play critical roles in managing signals intelligence and cyberwarfare, respectively, under a combined leadership model that has existed since 2010.
Neither the NSA nor Cyber Command immediately responded to requests for comment, with the NSA directing inquiries to the White House. The nomination comes at a time when cybersecurity threats continue to escalate globally.
