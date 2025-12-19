Left Menu

HIV Scare: Blood Bank Scandal in Madhya Pradesh

A blood bank in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district is under scrutiny after six children tested HIV positive post blood transfusions. The government suspended the blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians, and issued a show-cause notice to a former civil surgeon amid ongoing investigations.

Updated: 19-12-2025 01:09 IST
HIV Scare: Blood Bank Scandal in Madhya Pradesh
The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended a blood bank in-charge, Dr. Devendra Patel, and two lab technicians, Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey, following a troubling incident where six children tested HIV positive after blood transfusions at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna district.

This decisive action follows a preliminary report by a committee established on December 16 by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The committee is investigating the transfusion of HIV-infected blood to children undergoing treatment for thalassemia.

Additionally, a show-cause notice has been issued to Manoj Shukla, a former civil surgeon of the district hospital, who must provide a written explanation or face stern departmental action. The impacted cases span from January to May, and all affected individuals are being treated in line with HIV protocols.

