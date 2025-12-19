HIV Scare: Blood Bank Scandal in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended a blood bank in-charge, Dr. Devendra Patel, and two lab technicians, Ram Bhai Tripathi and Nandlal Pandey, following a troubling incident where six children tested HIV positive after blood transfusions at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna district.

This decisive action follows a preliminary report by a committee established on December 16 by the state's Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The committee is investigating the transfusion of HIV-infected blood to children undergoing treatment for thalassemia.

Additionally, a show-cause notice has been issued to Manoj Shukla, a former civil surgeon of the district hospital, who must provide a written explanation or face stern departmental action. The impacted cases span from January to May, and all affected individuals are being treated in line with HIV protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)