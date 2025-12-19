Trump Considers New Candidates for Fed Chair Position

In recent developments concerning the future leadership of the Federal Reserve, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he has interviewed Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller as a potential candidate for the position of Fed Chair.

Praising Waller as "great," Trump mentioned there are three or four finalists being considered to succeed Jerome Powell, whose four-year term concludes in May. Trump has shown interest in appointing a successor who will support policies that foster economic growth.

Additionally, Trump described Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman as "fantastic," while other key contenders include White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, further fueling speculation about the next Fed leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)