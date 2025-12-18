Trump's Bold Medicare Move: CBD Coverage on the Horizon

Donald Trump is on the brink of announcing a new pilot program that would allow Medicare to reimburse patients for CBD treatments, according to the Washington Post.

The program, as reported by six sources familiar with the plans, could begin as soon as next year and marks a significant shift in the U.S. government's approach to marijuana regulation.

Overseen by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, this initiative aims to aid older Americans in their use of cannabidiol, particularly for treating cancer, signaling a broader move towards loosening marijuana restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)