AstraZeneca's New Hope: Fight Against Breast Cancer in India

AstraZeneca Pharma has received regulatory approval to import and sell its breast cancer drug, Datopotamab Deruxtecan, in India. This marks the company's second antibody–drug conjugate approval in the country and offers a new treatment for HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:31 IST
AstraZeneca Pharma has achieved another milestone as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation greenlights the import, sale, and distribution of its breast cancer drug, Datopotamab Deruxtecan, in India. This approval marks a significant step in providing patients with advanced treatment options against a rising cancer trend.

This development signifies AstraZeneca's relentless drive to fast-track life-saving medicines. With the introduction of Datopotamab Deruxtecan, the firm gains its second antibody-drug conjugate approval in India, the first being trastuzumab deruxtecan. Such progress showcases the company's dedication to advancing oncology therapies.

Highlighting the urgency of this approval, AstraZeneca Pharma's India Country President Praveen Akkinepally underscores that breast cancer has become the most diagnosed cancer worldwide, with India experiencing a nearly 40% surge in incidence over the past 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

