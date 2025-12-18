Left Menu

U.S. Proposes Major Restrictions on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is proposing measures to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, including cutting federal Medicaid and Medicare funds to hospitals offering such services. These proposals are not yet legally binding as they must go through a rulemaking process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:17 IST
U.S. Proposes Major Restrictions on Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced new regulatory actions on Thursday that could effectively ban gender-affirming care for minors, following broader Trump administration policies on transgender rights.

The proposals, which aim to cut off federal Medicaid and Medicare funding from hospitals providing such care to minors, mark the administration's most significant effort to date against puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical interventions for transgender youths. Although these measures are not legally binding yet, they could deny services to children in nearly two dozen states where such procedures are currently funded by Medicaid.

The proposed restrictions are anticipated to face legal challenges and must undergo a lengthy rulemaking process, including public comments. Despite support from major U.S. medical organizations for gender-affirming care, the potential loss of Medicaid and Medicare payments poses a substantial threat to U.S. hospitals that participate in these programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025