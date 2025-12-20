Left Menu

Transforming Medical Education: India's Healthcare Evolution

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda emphasizes the ample facilities available in India for young doctors, dismissing claims of deficiency. He highlights the increase in AIIMS institutions to 23 and the Ayushman Bharat scheme, urging graduates to embrace emerging technologies and societal responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:46 IST
In a resolute address at the 21st convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda urged young doctors to leverage the abundant facilities available in India, rather than seeking opportunities abroad. He emphasized the country's evolving medical infrastructure and opportunities.

Nadda cited the monumental expansion of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elevating the number from one to 23. This development, along with the unprecedented Ayushman Bharat scheme, he stated, dismantles the narrative of inadequate facilities and places India at the forefront of global healthcare services.

Encouraging young doctors to embrace their privileged positions and contribute positively to society, Nadda praised the dedication required in the medical profession. He highlighted the advancements in medical education and called on graduates to continuously adapt to emerging technologies, underscoring the transformative impact of policy-making on the healthcare landscape.

