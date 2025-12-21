Himachal Pradesh's Pulse Polio Campaign: Aimed at a Polio-Free Future

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated an ambitious pulse polio campaign in Himachal Pradesh, vowing to enhance healthcare services across the state. During the state's Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign launch on National Immunisation Day at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla, the Chief Minister stressed the government's commitment to strengthening the health sector, including plans for an Advanced Pediatric Centre in Chamiyana.

The initiative aims to provide timely and advanced treatment for children, with nearly six lakh children targeted to receive polio drops across the state. Underlining the importance of healthcare, Sukhu introduced special outpatient department slots specifically for senior citizens aged over 70, ensuring they receive faster medical attention.

The enhanced efforts extend to upgrading the state's healthcare infrastructure, ensuring all vacant positions in the department are filled. This pulse polio campaign underscores the state's dedication to maintaining its polio-free status, with extensive resources deployed, including 11,706 vaccination teams and logistics support across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)