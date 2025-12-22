Left Menu

Health Minister Vows to Prevent Future Strikes as NHS Faces Crisis

Britain's Health Minister Wes Streeting expressed commitment to preventing further strikes by hospital doctors, following a recent five-day protest over pay and conditions. As flu cases surge, hospitals are strained, raising concerns over healthcare disruptions. Streeting plans to resume talks with the British Medical Association to resolve issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:38 IST
As hospital doctors returned to work following a five-day strike, Britain's Health Minister Wes Streeting promised to prevent future disruptions in the healthcare system. The strike, initiated by the British Medical Association, focused on pay and working conditions amid one of the NHS's busiest periods.

Streeting, who previously criticized doctors' actions, stressed the need for resolution, labeling the strikes as "self-indulgent" amidst rising hospital admissions due to flu. With talks scheduled for the new year, Streeting's statement indicates an open door policy for ending these cycles of disruption.

The pressure on the NHS continues to mount, with recent reports indicating a significant rise in hospitalizations due to flu. As the health system braces for challenging weeks ahead, the minister praised the resilience of NHS staff but warned of possible further strain this winter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

