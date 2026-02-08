Left Menu

Farm Labourers Duped: Motorcycle Loan Fraud Uncovered

An FIR has been filed against a farm owner and two associates for deceiving tribal laborers by purchasing motorcycles on loans in the laborers' names. The accused allegedly threatened the victims upon confrontation. The case is under investigation in Suriyawan, with ongoing efforts to apprehend the suspects.

A farm owner and two of his associates are under investigation for allegedly swindling tribal farm laborers into taking motorcycle loans in their names, local authorities reported on Sunday. The accusations involve Sangam Saroj, Azad, and Karan Saroj, identified as the primary suspects.

The FIR filed at Suriyawan police station on Saturday follows a complaint by Raju Vanvasi, a farm laborer, who claims the trio purchased motorcycles using loans under false pretenses, using his credentials. The deceit came to light when Raju received repayment notices.

Suriyawan SHO Manish Dwivedi detailed that the laborers, including Raju, were allegedly threatened with violence upon confronting the fraudsters. Police are actively working to arrest the accused, who remain at large.

