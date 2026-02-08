Temple Thief Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter
A temple thief, Rudal Nat, was arrested after an encounter with police near Kharuanv Pokhara. The suspect, involved in multiple temple thefts, opened fire on police but was injured and apprehended. Stolen items include a Shivling and a snake idol. A country-made pistol was recovered.
In a dramatic turn of events, police have apprehended a notorious temple thief, Rudal Nat, following a high-stakes encounter in Nagra. On Saturday night, officers challenged a suspicious figure who responded with gunfire.
The suspect, identified as Rudal Nat, sustained a bullet injury in the exchange and was swiftly taken into custody. Nat is accused of stealing from several temples, notably taking a Shivling and a snake idol from the Budhwa temple earlier this year.
A country-made pistol and cartridges were retrieved from Nat's possession. The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment while police continue their investigation into the temple theft ring.
