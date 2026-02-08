Temple Thief Nabbed in Dramatic Police Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, police have apprehended a notorious temple thief, Rudal Nat, following a high-stakes encounter in Nagra. On Saturday night, officers challenged a suspicious figure who responded with gunfire.

The suspect, identified as Rudal Nat, sustained a bullet injury in the exchange and was swiftly taken into custody. Nat is accused of stealing from several temples, notably taking a Shivling and a snake idol from the Budhwa temple earlier this year.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were retrieved from Nat's possession. The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment while police continue their investigation into the temple theft ring.

