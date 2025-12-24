Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

A recent study links inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to a shift in gut bacteria, highlighting an increase in oxygen-tolerant microbes and a decrease in beneficial anaerobes. The findings suggest changes in gut oxygen levels and bacterial migration as potential IBD triggers, paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:43 IST
Unlocking the Secrets of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has made a groundbreaking connection between the onset of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and a shift in gut bacterial populations. Researchers found an alarming increase in oxygen-tolerant bacteria, originating from the mouth, while beneficial bacteria that aid in digestion dwindled.

The research, led by Dr. Peter Rimmer from the University of Birmingham, indicates that changes in gut oxygen levels and the migration of oral bacteria to the gut could be crucial in triggering inflammation, which characterizes IBD. These insights could lead to earlier diagnoses and novel treatment approaches.

Published in the journal Gastroenterology, the study analyzed data from over 1,700 individuals across 11 countries. Emphasizing the 'oxygen hypothesis', the researchers revealed a significant imbalance in microbiomes at the disease's onset, underscoring the importance of standardization in microbiome research for better clinical outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025