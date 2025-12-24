U.S. Health Sector Faces Shifts Amid Policy Changes and Market Dynamics

Top officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency held six meetings with 'Make America Healthy Again' (MAHA) movement leaders this month. These discussions underline the growing influence of MAHA, which is pushing for vaccine restrictions and reduced chemical exposure, aligning closely with the Trump administration's policies.

The Affordable Care Act's enrollment numbers have dropped to 15.6 million for 2026 as federal subsidies expire, leading to rising premiums, according to Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator. This decline comes amid significant policy shifts impacting healthcare coverage across the nation.

In corporate news, Sanofi announced plans to acquire Dynavax Technologies for $2.2 billion, aiming to expand its vaccine portfolio beyond asthma treatments. Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA's approval of Novo Nordisk's oral weight-loss pill marks a significant development, positioning it ahead of competitors in the burgeoning obesity drug market.

