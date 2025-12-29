Panic in Piprauli: Rabid Buffalo Milk Sparks Rabies Vaccination Drive

In the village of Piprauli, Uttar Pradesh, a health scare prompted nearly 200 residents to receive rabies vaccinations. The precautionary measure followed their consumption of raita, made from the milk of a buffalo that had been bitten by a rabid dog before its death.

The funeral on December 23 unveiled the rabies exposure risk, leading to a swift response from the Ujhani community health centre. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rameshwar Mishra confirmed the buffalo's rabid condition and ensured vaccinations were readily available to all concerned villagers.

Despite the potential threat, no cases of disease have been reported, and the situation remains stable. Vigilance continues to prevent misinformation and panic. Health officials stress the importance of precautionary measures even when the risk of rabies from boiled milk is low.

