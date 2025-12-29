Left Menu

Daring Escape: History-Sheeter's Jail Break Drama

Kerala police plan to request custody of M Balamurugan, a history-sheeter who escaped near Viyyur Central Jail. Arrested for numerous crimes, Balamurugan slipped away during his transport in November. Despite joint efforts, he remains elusive, prompting officials to seek court intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:06 IST
Daring Escape: History-Sheeter's Jail Break Drama
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Kerala police are set to approach a Tamil Nadu court to gain custody of M Balamurugan, a history-sheeter who evaded capture near Viyyur Central Jail. Officials disclosed on Monday that Balamurugan, age 39, originally from Kalyanipuram in Tenkasi district, has an extensive criminal record, including murder and theft.

Arrested by the Q Branch of police near Tiruchirappalli on a weekend ride with a friend, Balamurugan's escape occurred in November as he was escorted from Aruppukkottai court by Tamil Nadu police. His escape unfolded just outside the prison premises when he was allowed out of a private vehicle for a restroom break without handcuffs.

The fugitive then promptly stole a motorcycle, fleeing back to Tamil Nadu, local authorities recounted. A joint manhunt by police in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu has yet to yield his re-arrest. Viyyur police now intend to expedite the process of recovering Balamurugan, maintaining communication with Tamil Nadu authorities to facilitate his return.

TRENDING

1
India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

 India
2
Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

 Global
3
Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Entrepreneurship education can shape inclusive economic futures

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025