Daring Escape: History-Sheeter's Jail Break Drama

In a dramatic turn of events, Kerala police are set to approach a Tamil Nadu court to gain custody of M Balamurugan, a history-sheeter who evaded capture near Viyyur Central Jail. Officials disclosed on Monday that Balamurugan, age 39, originally from Kalyanipuram in Tenkasi district, has an extensive criminal record, including murder and theft.

Arrested by the Q Branch of police near Tiruchirappalli on a weekend ride with a friend, Balamurugan's escape occurred in November as he was escorted from Aruppukkottai court by Tamil Nadu police. His escape unfolded just outside the prison premises when he was allowed out of a private vehicle for a restroom break without handcuffs.

The fugitive then promptly stole a motorcycle, fleeing back to Tamil Nadu, local authorities recounted. A joint manhunt by police in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu has yet to yield his re-arrest. Viyyur police now intend to expedite the process of recovering Balamurugan, maintaining communication with Tamil Nadu authorities to facilitate his return.