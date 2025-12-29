Left Menu

Youth Powerhouse: The Alliance Shaking Nepal's Political Landscape

In Nepal, rapper-turned-mayor Balen Shah has aligned with RSP leader Rabi Lamichhane, forming an alliance to challenge established parties in March elections. They aim to appeal to youth voters disenchanted with traditional politics, particularly after youth-led protests against corruption. Critics question their impact on the political status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:08 IST
Youth Powerhouse: The Alliance Shaking Nepal's Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking political development, two prominent figures in Nepal have joined forces ahead of the March parliamentary elections, aiming to challenge the hold of established parties. Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, a rapper-turned-mayor of Kathmandu, has partnered with Rabi Lamichhane, the leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), to disrupt the status quo.

Their alliance comes in the wake of the 'Gen Z' protests against corruption, which saw the downfall of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. If successful, Balen could become prime minister, with Lamichhane remaining RSP's leader. This strategic move appears designed to capture the growing discontent among young voters.

However, the old guard, including the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal, remains skeptical, downplaying the potential impact. As the election commission reveals, nearly 19 million Nepalis are eligible to vote, with a significant proportion being newly registered young voters, indicating a shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs

 India
2
Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

Silver prices hit record high of Rs 2.54 lakh per kg in futures trade.

 Global
3
Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

Global Sensation: #UP_Police_Manthan Trends Worldwide

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge: Triumphs and Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Entrepreneurship education can shape inclusive economic futures

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025