Youth Powerhouse: The Alliance Shaking Nepal's Political Landscape

In a striking political development, two prominent figures in Nepal have joined forces ahead of the March parliamentary elections, aiming to challenge the hold of established parties. Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, a rapper-turned-mayor of Kathmandu, has partnered with Rabi Lamichhane, the leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), to disrupt the status quo.

Their alliance comes in the wake of the 'Gen Z' protests against corruption, which saw the downfall of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. If successful, Balen could become prime minister, with Lamichhane remaining RSP's leader. This strategic move appears designed to capture the growing discontent among young voters.

However, the old guard, including the Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal, remains skeptical, downplaying the potential impact. As the election commission reveals, nearly 19 million Nepalis are eligible to vote, with a significant proportion being newly registered young voters, indicating a shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)