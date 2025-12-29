Left Menu

Sleep Apnoea in Older Adults: A Wake-Up Call for Mental Health

A Canadian study links sleep apnoea in older adults with a 40% higher risk of mental health conditions like anxiety and mood disorders. The research, involving over 30,000 adults, emphasizes systematic mental health screenings and explores integrating screening measures to improve mental and cognitive health outcomes.

A recent study underscores the significant link between sleep apnoea and an increased risk of mental health conditions in older adults. The research, conducted on over 30,000 Canadians aged 45-85, shows a striking 40% higher probability of developing mental health issues, such as anxiety and mood disorders, among those suffering from sleep apnoea.

Obstructive sleep apnoea, a common disorder where throat muscles relax and narrow airways during sleep, affects breathing, leading to poor sleep quality. The study, published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open, reveals this increased risk is consistently observed over time.

Researchers emphasize the critical need for systematic mental health screenings for older adults at risk. Future studies should focus on whether incorporating preventive measures enhances both mental and cognitive health outcomes. Notably, factors like gender, income, and health status contribute to the risk of mental health conditions in those with sleep apnoea.

