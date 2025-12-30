Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed health officials to form a new committee to re-evaluate the altercation involving a patient and a doctor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC).

During a health department meeting, a day following the doctors' strike to reinstate the doctor involved in the scuffle, Sukhu emphasized the need for security for medical staff but underscored zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior towards patients.

He also announced plans to introduce human behavior courses for doctors and flagged a potential inclusion of good conduct scores in doctors' annual reports. The inquiry into the altercation between Dr. Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Singh found fault with both parties.