Empowering the Future: Index Hospital's Commitment to Girl Child Empowerment

Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Indore has launched an initiative centered on empowering girl children, a testament to its social responsibility. Under the leadership of Suresh Singh Bhadoria, Chairman of the Mayank Welfare Society, the hospital has strengthened its focus on gender equality, education, and healthcare for girls.

A key component of the initiative is providing financial security with a fixed deposit of up to ₹5,000 for every girl child born at the hospital. This measure is aimed at supporting their future education and self-reliance, ensuring a solid foundation for their empowerment.

Additionally, the campaign addresses gender discrimination. Dr. Swati Prashant, Medical Superintendent, emphasized the importance of celebrating the birth of daughters and the hospital's commitment to equal opportunities for all children. This initiative signifies the hospital's integration of healthcare with social progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)