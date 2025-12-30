Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress MP, launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led Haryana government on Tuesday, accusing them of facilitating unchecked mining activities in the Aravalli hills. He claimed this led to significant environmental degradation.

Despite a Supreme Court stay, there appears to be no control over the blasting and mining in Haryana's Aravalli range. Surjewala highlighted rampant mining in the Mahendragarh district, notably in Usmapur village.

The MP alleged that proximity of the blasts, just 350 meters from residential areas, endangers villagers, causing structural damage and dust pollution. He condemned the government's neglect in overseeing mining permissions and safeguarding the public and wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)