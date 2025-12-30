Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticizes Haryana's BJP-led government for allegedly allowing unlawful mining activities, damaging the Aravalli hills and impacting nearby villages. Surjewala claims excessive blasts and mineral transport have led to cracks in homes, health risks, and environmental damage, accusing the government of negligence.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress MP, launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led Haryana government on Tuesday, accusing them of facilitating unchecked mining activities in the Aravalli hills. He claimed this led to significant environmental degradation.
Despite a Supreme Court stay, there appears to be no control over the blasting and mining in Haryana's Aravalli range. Surjewala highlighted rampant mining in the Mahendragarh district, notably in Usmapur village.
The MP alleged that proximity of the blasts, just 350 meters from residential areas, endangers villagers, causing structural damage and dust pollution. He condemned the government's neglect in overseeing mining permissions and safeguarding the public and wildlife.
