Left Menu

President Returns Tamil Nadu's VC Appointment Bill

President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill. The bill, aiming to shift vice chancellor appointment power to the state, was returned for assembly reconsideration due to potential conflicts with UGC regulations as highlighted by Governor RN Ravi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:34 IST
President Returns Tamil Nadu's VC Appointment Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill to the state assembly for reconsideration. This bill aims to transfer the power to appoint and remove the vice chancellor from the governor to the state government.

Initially passed in April 2022 by the TN Assembly, the bill sought presidential assent to assert state control over the 168-year-old University of Madras, which lacks a vice chancellor for over two years. The legislation intends to replace 'chancellor' with 'government' in the University's governing Act.

Governor R N Ravi had submitted the bill for presidential review, raising concerns about its potential conflict with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. Upon returning the bill, the assembly is tasked with reconsidering the legislation, and 14 out of 22 state universities continue under convenor committees without regular vice chancellors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
2
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
3
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India
4
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025