President Returns Tamil Nadu's VC Appointment Bill
President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill. The bill, aiming to shift vice chancellor appointment power to the state, was returned for assembly reconsideration due to potential conflicts with UGC regulations as highlighted by Governor RN Ravi.
President Droupadi Murmu has returned the Tamil Nadu University of Madras Amendment Bill to the state assembly for reconsideration. This bill aims to transfer the power to appoint and remove the vice chancellor from the governor to the state government.
Initially passed in April 2022 by the TN Assembly, the bill sought presidential assent to assert state control over the 168-year-old University of Madras, which lacks a vice chancellor for over two years. The legislation intends to replace 'chancellor' with 'government' in the University's governing Act.
Governor R N Ravi had submitted the bill for presidential review, raising concerns about its potential conflict with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. Upon returning the bill, the assembly is tasked with reconsidering the legislation, and 14 out of 22 state universities continue under convenor committees without regular vice chancellors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
