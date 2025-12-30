Unity in Faith: Radhakrishnan's Call for a Viksit Bharat

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has urged India to integrate spiritual values with its social life, asserting the essential role of faith in societal upliftment. Speaking at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, he emphasized the need for harmony among diverse religious communities, encouraged by government initiatives in support of faith-related activities.

Radhakrishnan stressed that modern infrastructure alone won't build the nation; rather, values, unity, and love must guide the way. He highlighted government efforts like the PRASAD scheme and Vande Bharat trains in bridging modern connectivity with spiritual heritage, promoting pilgrimage tourism as a spiritual experience, not just a journey.

The VP warned against the distractions of modern life, urging institutions inspired by Sree Narayana Guru to guide youth toward harmony and national strength. The Sivagiri Pilgrimage exemplifies spiritual practice's ability to foster social cohesion, as thousands unite in faith and shared values, aiming for an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.