Left Menu

Unity in Faith: Radhakrishnan's Call for a Viksit Bharat

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized the inseparability of spiritual and social life, highlighting India's strength in religious harmony. He spoke at the Sivagiri Pilgrimage, urging the nation to uphold values, unity, and love alongside technological advancement, guided by the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:34 IST
Unity in Faith: Radhakrishnan's Call for a Viksit Bharat
Sree Narayana Guru
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has urged India to integrate spiritual values with its social life, asserting the essential role of faith in societal upliftment. Speaking at the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage, he emphasized the need for harmony among diverse religious communities, encouraged by government initiatives in support of faith-related activities.

Radhakrishnan stressed that modern infrastructure alone won't build the nation; rather, values, unity, and love must guide the way. He highlighted government efforts like the PRASAD scheme and Vande Bharat trains in bridging modern connectivity with spiritual heritage, promoting pilgrimage tourism as a spiritual experience, not just a journey.

The VP warned against the distractions of modern life, urging institutions inspired by Sree Narayana Guru to guide youth toward harmony and national strength. The Sivagiri Pilgrimage exemplifies spiritual practice's ability to foster social cohesion, as thousands unite in faith and shared values, aiming for an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.

TRENDING

1
Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

Finnish Shipyards Secure Milestone U.S. Icebreaker Deal

 Global
2
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

 India
3
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

 Global
4
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025