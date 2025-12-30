Left Menu

Revolutionizing Emergency Care: One-Tap Medical Assistance with Kauvery KARE

Kauvery Hospital introduces an SOS emergency feature on its Kauvery KARE app, simplifying access to urgent medical care. The feature automatically detects the user's location and connects them with medical professionals via video call, ensuring help is just a tap away, bridging the gap between emergencies and hospital care.

Updated: 30-12-2025 16:09 IST
Kauvery Hospital has launched a ground-breaking SOS emergency feature on the Kauvery KARE app, aimed at enhancing the speed and simplicity of accessing urgent medical care.

This innovative feature enables users to initiate immediate medical support with a single tap, eliminating the need to remember emergency numbers or explain their location during critical situations. Utilizing GPS, it captures the user's location, ensuring that the nearest ambulance is promptly dispatched.

Simultaneously, users can connect with a Kauvery doctor via a 24/7 video call, receiving real-time medical advice and support until help arrives. The app also serves as a comprehensive healthcare platform, offering appointment bookings, consultations, and access to health records.

