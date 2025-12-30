Left Menu

Kashmir's Unusual Warm Winter Despite Fresh Snowfall

The Kashmir valley experienced fresh snowfall amid a weak western disturbance. Despite the snow, unusually warm winter temperatures persist, with readings notably above seasonal averages. Officials remain on alert, though no major precipitation is expected. Overall, the region's current warmth is a departure from the typical 'Chilla-e-Kalan' cold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammuandkashmir | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several areas in the Kashmir valley were blanketed by fresh snowfall on Tuesday afternoon as a weak western disturbance moved through the region, according to officials. This included parts of North Kashmir such as Gurez in Bandipora, Gulmarg in Baramulla, and Macchil in Kupwara witnessing the new layer of snow.

Despite this, no significant precipitation is foreseen over the next 24 hours. However, there is a possibility of intermittent rain or snowfall at some locations. The local administration has strategically prepared men and machinery to manage any emergencies arising from these weather changes.

Interestingly, the valley is seeing an unusually warm winter. The Meteorological Department reports temperatures consistently three to four degrees above the seasonal average. For instance, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 1.0 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal for this season. Even traditionally cold spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are experiencing temperatures above their typical freezing point readings.

