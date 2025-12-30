Left Menu

Heartisafe Launch: A Revolutionary Step in Cardiovascular Health

NRoute introduces Heartisafe, a new heart health supplement featuring patented tomato extract Fruitflow and Grape Seed Extract. Designed to improve blood flow and strengthen vessel walls, Heartisafe fills a critical gap in preventive heart care, particularly in India. The supplement is now available nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:13 IST
  Country:
  • India

NRoute, a major player in the health and fitness supplement market, has unveiled its latest product, Heartisafe. This new supplement is specifically formulated to boost cardiovascular health, employing a unique mixture of the patented tomato extract Fruitflow® and Grape Seed Extract.

Unlike traditional heart health strategies focused on cholesterol and blood pressure, Heartisafe aims at enhancing blood flow—a key but often neglected component of heart health. The supplement uses natural bioactive compounds to ease blood platelet activity and support healthy circulation.

Backed by extensive scientific research, Heartisafe's main ingredient Fruitflow is the outcome of over 90 clinical studies. Its utility in heart health is further endorsed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Additionally, Heartisafe's fast-acting nature makes it a vital preventive measure in India's high heart disease risk landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

