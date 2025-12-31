Left Menu

Diverse Health Moves: Drug Pricing, Research Grants, and Global Aid

Current health news covers Novo and Lilly reducing obesity drug prices in China, a lawsuit-induced review of NIH research grants by the Trump administration, Genmab halting cancer therapy development, and a measles outbreak in South Carolina. Additionally, there's insight into weight-loss drug markets, Ultragenyx's failed bone disease drug, asylum denial on public health grounds, and substantial US funding for rural and global health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 02:27 IST
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have slashed prices for their leading obesity medications, Wegovy and Mounjaro, in China. The price cuts, notably up to 48% for Wegovy's top dosages, reflect a strategic move to capture a greater share in the Chinese market amid increasing competition.

In a legal twist, the Trump administration has agreed to reassess NIH research grants previously rejected due to their association with diversity initiatives. This decision follows a court ruling against the NIH's cancellation of these grants, spotlighting the contentious intersection of politics and scientific research funding.

Meanwhile, the global fight against disease faces setbacks as Danish drugmaker Genmab stops the development of its late-stage cancer therapy, acasunlimab. Additionally, Ultragenyx saw a dramatic stock drop after its bone disease drug trial yielded disappointing results, highlighting the volatile nature of pharmaceutical advancements.

