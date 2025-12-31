Diverse Health Moves: Drug Pricing, Research Grants, and Global Aid

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have slashed prices for their leading obesity medications, Wegovy and Mounjaro, in China. The price cuts, notably up to 48% for Wegovy's top dosages, reflect a strategic move to capture a greater share in the Chinese market amid increasing competition.

In a legal twist, the Trump administration has agreed to reassess NIH research grants previously rejected due to their association with diversity initiatives. This decision follows a court ruling against the NIH's cancellation of these grants, spotlighting the contentious intersection of politics and scientific research funding.

Meanwhile, the global fight against disease faces setbacks as Danish drugmaker Genmab stops the development of its late-stage cancer therapy, acasunlimab. Additionally, Ultragenyx saw a dramatic stock drop after its bone disease drug trial yielded disappointing results, highlighting the volatile nature of pharmaceutical advancements.