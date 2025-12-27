Rising Health Concerns: Social Media Warnings and Measles Outbreak

In an effort to safeguard young users, New York is mandating social media platforms to provide warnings about possible mental health risks associated with infinite scrolling and autoplay features. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the law, emphasizing her commitment to youth safety.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is dealing with a rise in measles cases, reaching 156 as reported by the state health department. The outbreak is primarily affecting the northwest region, including Greenville and Spartanburg.

These developments underscore the growing concerns around public health, with authorities taking decisive steps to address the risks posed by both digital and viral threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)