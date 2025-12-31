Army Hospital Achieves India’s First 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent

In a milestone for Indian ophthalmology, the Ophthalmology Department at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantt, has successfully conducted India’s first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography combined with iStent implantation. This advanced procedure merges high-precision imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery, placing the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) among leading global innovators in eye care.

The procedure was performed using the new stand-mounted Spectralis imaging system alongside a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, enabling surgeons to visualise aqueous outflow pathways in real time with unmatched detail. This level of intraoperative insight is expected to profoundly transform glaucoma treatment in India.

Why This Breakthrough Matters

Glaucoma remains one of the world’s leading causes of irreversible blindness, progressing silently until significant vision loss occurs. Traditional methods often leave room for uncertainty in assessing drainage pathways and treatment response.

The introduction of 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography changes this paradigm by:

Offering clear, real-time mapping of aqueous humour flow

Allowing surgeons to precisely target areas of impaired drainage

Enhancing the accuracy and placement of the iStent, a minimally invasive glaucoma device

Reducing surgical trauma while improving postoperative safety and long-term outcomes

This integration represents a significant advancement in Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS), giving clinicians an unprecedented tool to tailor interventions to each patient’s unique ocular anatomy.

Strengthening Armed Forces Medical Capabilities

For the Armed Forces, where mission readiness and health resilience are paramount, this achievement has strategic value. Early, effective glaucoma management safeguards the vision of personnel, supports operational effectiveness, and reduces long-term disability risks.

Senior officials noted that this pioneering procedure demonstrates AFMS’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technologies and delivering world-class care not only to serving personnel but also to veterans and their families.

With this accomplishment, India joins the ranks of nations employing advanced intraoperative angiography for glaucoma management, signaling a new era of precision ophthalmic surgery in the country.