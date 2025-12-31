Major Drug Bust in Ranchi: Seven Arrested, Including Two Women

Ranchi's law enforcement made a significant breakthrough this week by apprehending seven individuals linked to a drug-peddling operation. Among those arrested were two women.

Police, acting on a credible tip-off, seized brown sugar valued at Rs 15 lakh in the operation conducted in Shantinagar, under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station. The raid also resulted in the confiscation of mobile phones, Rs 7,300 in cash, and a motorcycle.

One suspect, known to have 16 prior cases against him, was also detained. Authorities have filed a case under the NDPS Act at Sadar police station following the arrests.

