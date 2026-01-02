Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Amidst public outrage, the Madhya Pradesh government has come under fire following the water contamination crisis in Indore, resulting in at least four deaths. In response, the state administration has taken decisive actions against top municipal officials.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the transfer of Indore's municipal commissioner and suspended two senior officials, pledging zero tolerance for laxity. Emergency measures have brought the health crisis under control, with no abnormal surge in new cases, as stated in a government report submitted to the High Court.

Political reactions have been swift, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeting the BJP for alleged misgovernance, citing the incident as a reflection of systemic issues. Meanwhile, Mayor of Indore claims the death toll might be higher, highlighting ongoing political tensions and calls for greater accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)