Tragedy in Gadchiroli: Woman's Death Highlights Rural Health Struggles

A pregnant woman in Gadchiroli died after trekking 6 kilometers to reach medical help. Her village lacked healthcare facilities, forcing her to journey through difficult terrain. Despite being rushed to a hospital, both mother and unborn child didn't survive. Authorities are investigating the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A pregnant woman from a remote village in Gadchiroli has tragically died after walking six kilometers in search of medical assistance. The village, Aaldandi Tola, is inaccessible by main road and lacks any medical facilities, vital for delivery cases, an official reported on Friday.

Asha Santosh Kiranga, 24, was nine months pregnant and started her journey on January 1, accompanied by her husband, through treacherous jungle paths to reach her sister's home in Petha. The strain on her heavily pregnant body proved overwhelming.

By January 2, Kiranga experienced severe labor pains. Despite being transported to Kali Ammal Hospital in Hedri, the situation had deteriorated. A caesarean was planned, but both the unborn baby and the mother succumbed. The Gadchiroli District Health Officer, Dr. Pratap Shinde, stated that despite her registration with ASHA workers, complications arose, likely due to the arduous trek. An investigation into the incident is underway.

