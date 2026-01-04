Left Menu

Sick Nation: Unveiling India's Health Crisis

Health coach Karan Sarin addresses India's metabolic health crisis through his book 'Sick Nation.' Combining personal tragedy with scientific investigation, the book offers a blueprint for preventing lifestyle diseases affecting millions of Indians, focusing on insulin resistance and chronic conditions. It aims to shift focus to proactive health protection.

  • Country:
  • India

In his debut book, 'Sick Nation,' health coach Karan Sarin takes a deep dive into India's alarming metabolic health crisis, blending personal experience with professional expertise. Sarin presents an actionable, science-backed path to wellness, targeting insulin resistance and lifestyle diseases plaguing millions.

Published by Wyzr, the book unfolds in three sections—problem, cause, and solution—each dissecting India's alarming rise in conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Through extensive research and data-driven experiments, Sarin reveals how modern lifestyles clash with genetic predispositions, exacerbating health issues.

Priced at Rs 599, 'Sick Nation' is a clarion call to shift from reactive treatment to preventive health measures. It sheds light on why seemingly healthy Indians face severe health risks, offering insights available now in both digital and physical bookstores.

