Swift Response to Typhoid Outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
Typhoid cases in Gujarat's Gandhinagar sparked extensive measures, including distributing chlorine tablets and ORS, and fixing water pipeline leaks. State and municipal officials worked together to curb the illness's spread. Regular water testing and enhanced disease prevention efforts are ongoing under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
- Country:
- India
In response to the typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the local civic body swiftly surveyed 1.58 lakh people and distributed necessary medical supplies, such as chlorine tablets and ORS, while fixing water pipeline leaks to halt the disease's spread, officials reported on Tuesday.
During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current situation of the typhoid epidemic in the city. Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela assured the CM of a gradual decline in cases due to the proactive steps taken by the civic body in coordination with the state health department, according to an official release.
Emergency measures, ordered by UHM Amit Shah and CM Patel, included intensifying disease prevention and control, conducting daily water sample tests, and ensuring water safety before distribution, aiming to prevent future outbreaks.
