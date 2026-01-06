Swift Response to Typhoid Outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

In response to the typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the local civic body swiftly surveyed 1.58 lakh people and distributed necessary medical supplies, such as chlorine tablets and ORS, while fixing water pipeline leaks to halt the disease's spread, officials reported on Tuesday.

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current situation of the typhoid epidemic in the city. Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela assured the CM of a gradual decline in cases due to the proactive steps taken by the civic body in coordination with the state health department, according to an official release.

Emergency measures, ordered by UHM Amit Shah and CM Patel, included intensifying disease prevention and control, conducting daily water sample tests, and ensuring water safety before distribution, aiming to prevent future outbreaks.

