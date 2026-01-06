Left Menu

Swift Response to Typhoid Outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Typhoid cases in Gujarat's Gandhinagar sparked extensive measures, including distributing chlorine tablets and ORS, and fixing water pipeline leaks. State and municipal officials worked together to curb the illness's spread. Regular water testing and enhanced disease prevention efforts are ongoing under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:52 IST
Swift Response to Typhoid Outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the local civic body swiftly surveyed 1.58 lakh people and distributed necessary medical supplies, such as chlorine tablets and ORS, while fixing water pipeline leaks to halt the disease's spread, officials reported on Tuesday.

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the current situation of the typhoid epidemic in the city. Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela assured the CM of a gradual decline in cases due to the proactive steps taken by the civic body in coordination with the state health department, according to an official release.

Emergency measures, ordered by UHM Amit Shah and CM Patel, included intensifying disease prevention and control, conducting daily water sample tests, and ensuring water safety before distribution, aiming to prevent future outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil

Moscow Backs Venezuela's New Leadership Amidst Turmoil

 Global
2
Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

Inferno in Tengpora: Scrap Yard and Carpet Godown Ablaze

 India
3
JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

 India
4
Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

Adani's Swift Success: NCD Issue Fully Subscribed in Minutes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026