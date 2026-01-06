Left Menu

Miraculous Hybrid Cardiac Surgery Saves 29-Year-Old's Life at Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare successfully conducted a high-risk hybrid cardiac surgery on 29-year-old Saif Alam, with a complex procedure combining open bypass surgery and minimally invasive endovascular repair. Despite a high mortality risk, Alam recovered swiftly, showcasing medical excellence at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:59 IST
Miraculous Hybrid Cardiac Surgery Saves 29-Year-Old's Life at Fortis Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat of medical science, Fortis Healthcare announced on Tuesday that it has successfully performed a high-risk hybrid cardiac surgery on a 29-year-old patient suffering from a severely ruptured main artery.

Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram combined open bypass surgery with minimally invasive endovascular repair to tackle the rare condition affecting Saif Alam from Bihar. The thoracic abdominal aorta rupture posed a significant mortality risk, but surgeons completed the complex procedure with extraordinary precision.

The patient's heart capacity was at a critical low of 15 percent, necessitating an advanced hybrid surgical approach. Against the odds, Alam has shown remarkable recovery, leaving the hospital just six days post-surgery, with further care planned as he continues on the path to full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders Mandatory Recording of Police Searches in UP

Court Orders Mandatory Recording of Police Searches in UP

 India
2
Massive Mobile Heist: Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover Over 800 Phones

Massive Mobile Heist: Police Bust Interstate Gang, Recover Over 800 Phones

 India
3
Yajur Fibres Launches Rs 120.41 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yajur Fibres Launches Rs 120.41 Crore IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and Jammu

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Developments in Srinagar and J...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026