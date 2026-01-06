Miraculous Hybrid Cardiac Surgery Saves 29-Year-Old's Life at Fortis Healthcare

In a remarkable feat of medical science, Fortis Healthcare announced on Tuesday that it has successfully performed a high-risk hybrid cardiac surgery on a 29-year-old patient suffering from a severely ruptured main artery.

Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram combined open bypass surgery with minimally invasive endovascular repair to tackle the rare condition affecting Saif Alam from Bihar. The thoracic abdominal aorta rupture posed a significant mortality risk, but surgeons completed the complex procedure with extraordinary precision.

The patient's heart capacity was at a critical low of 15 percent, necessitating an advanced hybrid surgical approach. Against the odds, Alam has shown remarkable recovery, leaving the hospital just six days post-surgery, with further care planned as he continues on the path to full recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)