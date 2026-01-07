Milestone Achieved: Over 50,000 Health Facilities Certified Nationwide Under NQAS

The Union Health Ministry proudly announced that over 50,000 public health facilities across India have earned certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). This landmark achievement reflects the nation's dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable populations.

As of December 31, 2025, a total of 50,373 facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and secondary care centers, have been certified. This marks a remarkable growth trajectory from a modest beginning in 2015 with just 10 certified facilities, expanding systematically to encompass a diverse range of healthcare settings.

The impressive scale-up reflects the introduction of virtual assessments, showcasing the commitment to Universal Health Coverage under the National Health Policy 2017. With plans to increase certification to at least 50% of public healthcare facilities by March 2026, the focus remains on institutionalizing quality, safety, and patient-centered care across the nation's public health system.

