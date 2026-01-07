Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: Over 50,000 Health Facilities Certified Nationwide Under NQAS

More than 50,000 public health facilities in India have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards, marking a significant step in providing equitable access to high-quality healthcare. This achievement underscores India's commitment to Universal Health Coverage and ensuring patient-centered care across all public health levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:25 IST
Milestone Achieved: Over 50,000 Health Facilities Certified Nationwide Under NQAS
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry proudly announced that over 50,000 public health facilities across India have earned certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). This landmark achievement reflects the nation's dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable populations.

As of December 31, 2025, a total of 50,373 facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and secondary care centers, have been certified. This marks a remarkable growth trajectory from a modest beginning in 2015 with just 10 certified facilities, expanding systematically to encompass a diverse range of healthcare settings.

The impressive scale-up reflects the introduction of virtual assessments, showcasing the commitment to Universal Health Coverage under the National Health Policy 2017. With plans to increase certification to at least 50% of public healthcare facilities by March 2026, the focus remains on institutionalizing quality, safety, and patient-centered care across the nation's public health system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

Nehru's Legacy and the Somnath Temple Controversy Unveiled

 India
2
Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

Pioneering Partnership: Revolutionizing Red Mud Processing

 India
3
Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

Kerala Cabinet Allocates Funds for Disaster Relief and Development Projects

 India
4
European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

European Stocks Stabilize Amid U.S.-Venezuela Developments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026