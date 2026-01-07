Milestone Achieved: Over 50,000 Health Facilities Certified Nationwide Under NQAS
More than 50,000 public health facilities in India have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards, marking a significant step in providing equitable access to high-quality healthcare. This achievement underscores India's commitment to Universal Health Coverage and ensuring patient-centered care across all public health levels.
- Country:
- India
The Union Health Ministry proudly announced that over 50,000 public health facilities across India have earned certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). This landmark achievement reflects the nation's dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable populations.
As of December 31, 2025, a total of 50,373 facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and secondary care centers, have been certified. This marks a remarkable growth trajectory from a modest beginning in 2015 with just 10 certified facilities, expanding systematically to encompass a diverse range of healthcare settings.
The impressive scale-up reflects the introduction of virtual assessments, showcasing the commitment to Universal Health Coverage under the National Health Policy 2017. With plans to increase certification to at least 50% of public healthcare facilities by March 2026, the focus remains on institutionalizing quality, safety, and patient-centered care across the nation's public health system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Surge: Defying Global Challenges
Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Shyam Steel as Brand Ambassador to Reinforce 'Strong Woman, Strong India' Message
Indian Markets Continue To Slide Amid Geopolitical Concerns
Top Cities for Women in India 2025: A Game-Changer in Urban Inclusivity
Gold and Jewellery: The New Wealth Creation Frontier in India