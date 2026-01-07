Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Medical College Residency Policy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new Senior Residency Policy in the state’s medical colleges. The policy aims to rationalize senior resident posts and increase the quota for General Duty Officers. New medical programs will be introduced, and the state plans to deploy 1,000 Patient Care Assistants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:13 IST
Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Medical College Residency Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a comprehensive Senior Residency Policy for all medical colleges in the state. This policy aims to rationalize the allocation of senior resident posts, ensuring optimal use of human resources.

Sukhu disclosed that the quota for General Duty Officers in senior residency would increase to 66 percent, enhancing the current distribution between GDOs and direct recruits. Additionally, the policy will introduce MD and MS programs in various new disciplines at medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk. It will also expand with Doctorate of Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae super-specialist courses.

The government plans to appoint 1,000 Patient Care Assistants, known as Rogi Mitras, with an equal split between medical colleges and other health institutions. A pilot project will begin in Hamirpur, deploying Rogi Mitras to Primary Health Centres and establishing dedicated counters at key hospitals to aid patients over 70. Chamiyana Hospital, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, and Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla are among the institutions set to benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

Emotional Reunions: Supreme Court Bail Releases 2020 Delhi Riots Accused

 India
2
Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

Winter Woes: Europe's Snow and Ice Chaos

 Global
3
Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

Delhi Police Register FIR Over Controversial JNU Protest Slogans

 India
4
Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

Thrilling Day at Bengaluru Open: Upsets and Triumphs Galore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026