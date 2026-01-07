Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Medical College Residency Policy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a comprehensive Senior Residency Policy for all medical colleges in the state. This policy aims to rationalize the allocation of senior resident posts, ensuring optimal use of human resources.

Sukhu disclosed that the quota for General Duty Officers in senior residency would increase to 66 percent, enhancing the current distribution between GDOs and direct recruits. Additionally, the policy will introduce MD and MS programs in various new disciplines at medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk. It will also expand with Doctorate of Medicine and Master of Chirurgiae super-specialist courses.

The government plans to appoint 1,000 Patient Care Assistants, known as Rogi Mitras, with an equal split between medical colleges and other health institutions. A pilot project will begin in Hamirpur, deploying Rogi Mitras to Primary Health Centres and establishing dedicated counters at key hospitals to aid patients over 70. Chamiyana Hospital, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda, and Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla are among the institutions set to benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)