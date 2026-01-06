Collective Effort Urged for UNESCO Listing of Muziris Heritage
Experts at the International Spice Routes Conference emphasized the importance of collective action to secure UNESCO recognition for the Muziris heritage project. The discussions focused on diplomatic cooperation, leveraging historical ties, and seeking central government support for heritage conservation.
Experts converged at an international conference on Tuesday, urging a unified effort to achieve UNESCO recognition for the Muziris heritage project. The call was made during the International Spice Routes Conference, which spotlighted the need for coordinated actions, as noted in an official statement.
High-profile participants, including Venu V, former Chief Secretary and Chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, and Dr. Rima Hooja, President of ICOMOS India, emphasized diplomatic cooperation with countries connected to Muziris's historical narrative. Dr. Hooja presented compelling evidence of the ancient port's global connections and advocated building an international network of Muziris heritage sites.
Venu V accentuated the central government's crucial support, recommending the tourism department relay summit insights to the Union Ministries of Culture and Tourism. He noted India's adoption of proactive measures akin to China's for UNESCO recognition and called for enhanced heritage funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
