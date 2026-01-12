Left Menu

Navy's Multi-Speciality Health Camp Anchors in Lakshadweep

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:36 IST
The Indian Navy has launched an ambitious multi-speciality health camp in Lakshadweep, providing a wide range of medical services. Running from January 12 to 16, the initiative aims to deliver comprehensive healthcare, including specialist consultations and surgeries, benefiting the island residents.

Officials revealed that the camp is a collaborative effort by medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Key health services include cataract surgeries and select general surgical procedures, promising improved health outcomes for the community.

This initiative underscores the Navy's commitment to healthcare outreach and civil-military cooperation, complementing the existing government services. Special attention will be given to preventive healthcare, lifestyle conditions, and maternal-child health issues, reinforcing the Navy's long-term health support in the region.

