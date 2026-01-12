Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.
Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar revealed that up to 1.5 million U.S. patients are using compounded forms of GLP-1 weight-loss treatments, highlighting a key trend in consumer preferences. He acknowledged that compounders better understood price-sensitive consumers, prompting Novo Nordisk to rethink its pricing and access strategies.
Novo Nordisk's CEO, Mike Doustdar, announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that an estimated 1.5 million patients in the United States are resorting to compounded versions of GLP-1 weight-loss treatments.
Doustdar pointed out the competitive edge that compounders possess, noting they have effectively tapped into the demands of price-sensitive consumers more adeptly than the traditional pharmaceutical sector.
This trend has prompted Novo Nordisk to reevaluate its approach to pricing and access for its obesity treatment products as it seeks to adapt to this growing segment.
