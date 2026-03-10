Revolutionizing Healthcare: AI Strategy and Data Platform Launched in India

The Union Health Ministry in India has unveiled two groundbreaking initiatives aimed at advancing the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare across the nation. The Strategy for AI in Healthcare in India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH) were announced to promote the secure and evidence-based application of AI technologies within the healthcare sector.

SAHI, as a new national framework, seeks to ensure the safe, ethical, evidence-based, and inclusive adoption of AI across the country's healthcare system. Meanwhile, BODH, collaboratively developed with IIT Kanpur, offers a robust platform for testing and validating AI solutions before wide-scale deployment. During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel highlighted these initiatives as key steps forward taken at the India AI Impact Summit.

Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) provides critical support by offering a sandbox environment and integration toolkits for developers. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) also plays an important role by regulating AI-enabled medical devices under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017, ensuring that all necessary technical documentation and safety standards are rigorously followed.

