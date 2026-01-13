Revolutionizing Weight Loss: The Rise of Oral GLP-1 Drugs

Oral weight-loss drugs are poised to become a major part of the GLP-1 market by 2030, potentially capturing over a third of the market, a Novo Nordisk executive revealed on Monday.

Initially, the company assumed injectables would dominate, but Ludovic Helfgott, executive vice president for product and portfolio strategy, noted that pills could play a much larger role than expected. Helfgott, speaking at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, emphasized a shift towards a consumer-driven market where oral options expand access to underrepresented groups.

Novo Nordisk's new oral version of Wegovy could cater to segments like men and younger patients, reshaping the obesity treatment landscape. Analysts remain engaged in discussions about the potential impact of oral GLP-1s, with market estimates suggesting a significant share by 2030.

