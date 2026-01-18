Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes: A Growing Menace
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch has raised alarm over the rise in smuggled foreign cigarettes, affecting government revenues and public health. Increased taxes on tobacco products lead to an expansion of the black market, urging a need for a balanced approach to combat the influx of illegal goods.
- Country:
- India
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has voiced concerns over the surge in smuggled foreign cigarettes, which it claims is denting government revenues and harming public health.
SJM's national Co-Convener, Ashwani Mahajan, emphasized that high taxes on tobacco products exacerbate black market dealings as smuggled goods, often to the benefit of foreign producers, fill the void created by steep legal prices.
With a significant hike in cigarette taxes looming, Mahajan advocates for stronger crackdowns on smuggling networks, urging policymakers to consider the ground realities to prevent boosting illicit trade and undermining domestic manufacturers and honest retailers.
(With inputs from agencies.)