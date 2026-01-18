Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes: A Growing Menace

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has voiced concerns over the surge in smuggled foreign cigarettes, which it claims is denting government revenues and harming public health.

SJM's national Co-Convener, Ashwani Mahajan, emphasized that high taxes on tobacco products exacerbate black market dealings as smuggled goods, often to the benefit of foreign producers, fill the void created by steep legal prices.

With a significant hike in cigarette taxes looming, Mahajan advocates for stronger crackdowns on smuggling networks, urging policymakers to consider the ground realities to prevent boosting illicit trade and undermining domestic manufacturers and honest retailers.

