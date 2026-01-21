Lupin and Galenicum Forge Strategic Alliance for Semaglutide Expansion

Lupin, a major player in the pharmaceutical industry, announced on Wednesday a strategic partnership through its subsidiary with Galenicum Health for the global development and distribution of the drug Semaglutide. This agreement is designed to address increasing global health challenges such as diabetes and obesity.

According to the deal, Galenicum will manage the development, manufacturing, and supply chain logistics, while Lupin focuses on regulatory compliance and commercialization efforts across diverse markets including Canada, Europe, and Southeast Asia. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in expanding the reach of effective GLP-1 therapies worldwide.

Lupin's expansive commercial network and commitment to accessible healthcare position it to scale the availability of Semaglutide. The collaboration aims to respond effectively to the high demand for this medication, ensuring broader patient access to crucial diabetes and weight management treatments globally.