Pioneering India's Fertility Future: The Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre Launch
Aksigen IVF has launched India’s first immersive IVF Knowledge Centre in Mumbai to enhance fertility education. The Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre offers science-backed information and guided experiences to empower informed decision-making for individuals and couples navigating fertility journeys in India, addressing the growing need for structured patient education.
Mumbai, Maharashtra - Aksigen IVF has unveiled the Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre, India's first immersive IVF educational facility in Andheri East. This initiative is designed to fill the gap in fertility awareness and patient understanding, transforming how couples and individuals approach their fertility paths.
Market trends indicate a rapid rise in IVF adoption across India, often accompanied by emotionally taxing and complex treatment choices. The Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre responds to these challenges with an interactive, multi-zone experience offering credible, science-based information through both physical and digital mediums.
Emphasizing the centre's significance, Dr. Gautam Daftary, Aksigen IVF's Founder, highlighted its role in simplifying complex reproductive science and empowering patients with accurate knowledge. The initiative aims to foster transparency, reduce anxiety, and enhance patient-doctor dialogues around fertility treatments.
