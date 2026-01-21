Pioneering India's Fertility Future: The Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre Launch

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Aksigen IVF has unveiled the Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre, India's first immersive IVF educational facility in Andheri East. This initiative is designed to fill the gap in fertility awareness and patient understanding, transforming how couples and individuals approach their fertility paths.

Market trends indicate a rapid rise in IVF adoption across India, often accompanied by emotionally taxing and complex treatment choices. The Bharat Daftary Knowledge Centre responds to these challenges with an interactive, multi-zone experience offering credible, science-based information through both physical and digital mediums.

Emphasizing the centre's significance, Dr. Gautam Daftary, Aksigen IVF's Founder, highlighted its role in simplifying complex reproductive science and empowering patients with accurate knowledge. The initiative aims to foster transparency, reduce anxiety, and enhance patient-doctor dialogues around fertility treatments.

